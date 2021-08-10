Pixelworks: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 50.00% over the past year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).
Revenue of $14,051,000 rose by 51.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Pixelworks hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/apmddib4
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $4.67
52-week low: $1.85
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.65%
Company Profile
Pixelworks Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions. It develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality, authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications from cinema to smartphones. The company's primary target markets include Mobile (smartphone, gaming and tablet), Home Entertainment (TV, personal video recorder, over-the-air and projector), Content (creation, remastering and delivery), and Business and Education (projector). It generates maximum revenue from integrated circuit products and geographically from Japan.
