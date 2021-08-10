 Skip to main content

Pixelworks: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% over the past year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $14,051,000 rose by 51.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Pixelworks hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/apmddib4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.67

52-week low: $1.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.65%

Company Profile

Pixelworks Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions. It develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality, authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications from cinema to smartphones. The company's primary target markets include Mobile (smartphone, gaming and tablet), Home Entertainment (TV, personal video recorder, over-the-air and projector), Content (creation, remastering and delivery), and Business and Education (projector). It generates maximum revenue from integrated circuit products and geographically from Japan.

 

