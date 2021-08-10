Recap: Crexendo Q2 Earnings

Shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) rose after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $5,779,000 higher by 42.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.crexendo.com/why-crexendo/for-investors/

Price Action

52-week high: $12.78

52-week low: $4.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.13%

Company Profile

Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services. The company operates through two segments: Cloud telecommunications and Web services. Its cloud telecommunications segment offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over any high-speed Internet connection. The web services segment is involved in revenue generation from website hosting and other professional services. Also, its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized, and enterprise-sized businesses. It derives a majority of revenue from the Cloud telecommunications segment.