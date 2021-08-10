 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return on Capital Employed Overview: SolarEdge Technologies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 10:52am   Comments
Share:

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) earned $55.56 million, a 25.9% increase from the preceding quarter. SolarEdge Technologies also posted a total of $480.06 million in sales, a 18.39% increase since Q1. SolarEdge Technologies earned $44.13 million, and sales totaled $405.49 million in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, SolarEdge Technologies posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In SolarEdge Technologies's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

SolarEdge Technologies reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.28/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.12/share.

 

Related Articles (SEDG)

Analyzing SolarEdge Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Why Enphase Energy And Sunrun Shares Are Moving Higher Today
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings