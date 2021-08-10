Earnings Outlook For AudioEye

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 11. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for AudioEye's Q2 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on AudioEye management projections, analysts predict EPS of $-0.29 on revenue of $6.13 million. AudioEye's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.16 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $5.28 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 81.25% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 16.03% from the year-ago period. Here is how the AudioEye's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.32 -0.32 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.09 -0.12 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 5.90 M 5.50 M 4.89 M 4.33 M Revenue Actual 5.79 M 5.59 M 5.34 M 5.28 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Shares of AudioEye were trading at $14.45 as of August 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AudioEye is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.