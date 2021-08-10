Kamada's Earnings Outlook

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 11. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Kamada's Q2 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Kamada EPS will likely be near $0.1 while revenue will be around $27.52 million, according to analysts. Kamada EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.08. Sales were $33.09 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 25.0%. Sales would be down 16.83% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.07 0.06 0.11 EPS Actual 0.06 0.04 0.15 0.08 Revenue Estimate 27.17 M 32.91 M 33.19 M 36.37 M Revenue Actual 24.90 M 31.54 M 35.33 M 33.09 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Kamada have declined 30.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kamada is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.