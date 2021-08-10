Recap: Vital Farms Q2 Earnings

Shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 43.75% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $60,324,000 rose by 1.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $58,900,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $246,000,000 and $253,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bw3ur4ce

Technicals

52-week high: $42.50

Company's 52-week low was at $16.02

Price action over last quarter: down 11.33%

Company Overview

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee.