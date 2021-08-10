 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Vital Farms Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 43.75% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $60,324,000 rose by 1.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $58,900,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $246,000,000 and $253,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bw3ur4ce

Technicals

52-week high: $42.50

Company's 52-week low was at $16.02

Price action over last quarter: down 11.33%

Company Overview

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee.

 

Related Articles (VITL)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com