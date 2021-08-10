 Skip to main content

Vishay Intertechnology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) rose 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 238.89% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $819,120,000 up by 40.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $816,290,000.

Guidance

Vishay Intertechnology hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/vishay2021081009/en

Technicals

52-week high: $26.50

52-week low: $14.84

Price action over last quarter: down 4.73%

Company Description

Vishay Intertechnology Inc provides discrete semiconductors and passive components to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military, aerospace, and medical markets. The company's operating segment includes Metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs); Diodes; Optoelectronic Components; Resistors; Inductors; Capacitors and Corporate/Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Resistors segment. Resistors are basic components used in all forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current.

 

