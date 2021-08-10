 Skip to main content

Liquidia: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 73.47% year over year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $3,376,000 higher by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,720,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Liquidia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ir68ebt2

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.48

52-week low: $2.25

Price action over last quarter: down 13.24%

Company Description

Liquidia Corp, formerly Liquidia Technologies Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables the precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy, and performance of a wide range of therapies. Liquidia is developing two product candidates from its own pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

 

