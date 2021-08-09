Recap: Cable One Q2 Earnings

Shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 56.91% year over year to $16.68, which beat the estimate of $11.31.

Revenue of $401,749,000 higher by 22.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $388,930,000.

Guidance

Cable One hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cabo/mediaframe/45362/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $2326.80

52-week low: $1674.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.85%

Company Description

Cable One Inc is a telecommunications company. It derives revenue from the provision of broadband, voice, and video services to residential and business customers. From a product perspective, the majority of revenue is sourced from data and video services. This revenue is subscription-based and billed monthly. Cable One also derives advertising revenue from selling airtime on its video channels. Voice services are offered over Internet protocols. The company owns a telecommunications infrastructure.