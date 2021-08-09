i3 Verticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% year over year to $0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $61,964,000 rose by 96.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $55,790,000.

Outlook

i3 Raises FY21 Sales Guidance From $198.4M-$214.4M vs $212M-$222M vs $210.3M Estimate

Technicals

52-week high: $35.99

52-week low: $20.25

Price action over last quarter: down 0.26%

Company Overview

i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Its operating segment includes Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company generates maximum revenue from the Merchant Services segment. The company's strategic vertical market includes schools, public sector, not for profit organization, and healthcare. It provides various solutions such as event management, gateway, payment processing, online payment, gift and loyalty programs, among others.