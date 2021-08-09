Recap: Pennant Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 29.17% over the past year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $110,345,000 rose by 18.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $107,120,000.

Outlook

Pennant Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $69.56

52-week low: $25.96

Price action over last quarter: down 17.38%

Company Overview

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health and hospice services which includes our home health, hospice, and home care businesses and Senior living which includes company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Home Health and Hospice Services segment.