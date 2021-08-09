Recap: Mesa Air Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $125,157,000 up by 71.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $129,740,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dhowcoqx

Price Action

52-week high: $17.40

52-week low: $2.80

Price action over last quarter: down 15.90%

Company Description

Mesa Air Group Inc provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with both American Airlines and United Airlines. It provides scheduled passenger service to more than 102 cities in the District of Columbia and Mexico.