Exagen: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) fell after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 40.74% over the past year to ($0.38), which beat the estimate of ($0.44).

Revenue of $12,772,000 higher by 42.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,480,000.

Outlook

Exagen Sees FY21 Revs $47M-$49M

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45769/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $24.67

52-week low: $10.12

Price action over last quarter: down 20.23%

Company Description

Exagen Inc is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to addressing the unmet need for the accurate diagnosis and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It currently markets four products under its Avise brand to provide an accurate, timely and differential diagnosis and to optimize the treatment of ARDs. It processed approximately 9,300 patient specimens for its diagnostic product line, Avise SLE. It markets and sells solutions to community rheumatologists.