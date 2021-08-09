Cabot: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2028.57% over the past year to $1.35, which beat the estimate of $1.18.

Revenue of $917,000,000 rose by 77.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $804,810,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.85 and $5.05.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $65.25

Company's 52-week low was at $34.84

Price action over last quarter: down 6.41%

Company Profile

Cabot Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, materials, and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The reinforcement materials segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells rubber-grade carbon black products used in hoses and belts in automobiles. The performance chemicals segment sells ink-jet colorants and metal oxides used in the automotive and construction industries. The purification solutions segment sells carbon-based products used to purify air, water, and food and beverages.