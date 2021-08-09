Recap: American Public Education Q2 Earnings
Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 93.33% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
Revenue of $78,014,000 decreased by 5.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $78,930,000.
Outlook
Q3 EPS expected between ($0.00) and $0.05.
Q3 revenue expected to be between $73,594,000 and $75,968,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 09, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apei.com%2F&eventid=3194127&sessionid=1&key=0AE7A96627C3D1E2BD2558691230A276®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $41.09
52-week low: $24.97
Price action over last quarter: Up 5.55%
Company Overview
American Public Education Inc provides online and on-campus post-secondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are two reporting segments: American Public Education segment which is the key revenue generator; and Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.
