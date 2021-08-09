Recap: American Public Education Q2 Earnings

Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 93.33% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $78,014,000 decreased by 5.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $78,930,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between ($0.00) and $0.05.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $73,594,000 and $75,968,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apei.com%2F&eventid=3194127&sessionid=1&key=0AE7A96627C3D1E2BD2558691230A276®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.09

52-week low: $24.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.55%

Company Overview

American Public Education Inc provides online and on-campus post-secondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are two reporting segments: American Public Education segment which is the key revenue generator; and Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.