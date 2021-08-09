comScore: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 86.67% over the past year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $87,659,000 decreased by 1.02% year over year, which missed the estimate of $90,890,000.

Looking Ahead

comScore hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $366,717,080 and $366,717,080.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2vt6h6p

Price Action

52-week high: $5.25

Company's 52-week low was at $1.80

Price action over last quarter: down 2.51%

Company Description

comScore Inc is a United States-based company that provides digital media analytics services to customers in the media, advertising, and marketing industries. Its products are primarily categorized into audience measurement products and services, advertising products and services, and enterprise solutions. The audience measurement products and services help clients measure the size and features of online users. The advertising products and services provide customers with solutions to optimize and assess digital advertising performance. The enterprise solutions help customers optimize businesses through digital media analytics. The company generates almost all its revenue from the United States, Europe, and Canada.