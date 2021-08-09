Asure Software: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) fell after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $17,168,000 rose by 21.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,740,000.

Outlook

Asure Sees Q3 Sales $17M-$17.5M vs $17.06M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7f649epg

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.59

Company's 52-week low was at $6.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.13%

Company Overview

Asure Software Inc offers cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions delivered primarily as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products in the United States.