DHT Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $45,251,000 declined by 77.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $51,920,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.84

52-week low: $4.52

Price action over last quarter: down 3.06%

Company Overview

DHT Holdings Inc is a crude oil tanker company. It is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleets trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC. It generates revenues from time charter and spot market operations. Its fleets consist of very large crude carriers known as VLCCs that range in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons. Geographically, DHT operates in Monaco, Oslo, Norway, and Singapore.