Verra Mobility: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 200.00% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $128,657,000 higher by 104.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $110,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Verra Mobility Sees FY21 Sales $510M-$530M vs $491.06M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1485981&tp_key=59d7586b46

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.00

Company's 52-week low was at $9.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.18%

Company Overview

Verra Mobility Corp provides smart transportation solutions. The company develops and uses technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. It operates in two segments namely Government Solutions which delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. Commercial Services segment delivers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners and violation issuing authorities. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Services segment.