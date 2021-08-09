The RealReal: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 19.05% year over year to ($0.50), which missed the estimate of ($0.47).

Revenue of $104,912,000 higher by 82.81% year over year, which missed the estimate of $107,250,000.

Guidance

The RealReal hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/btviqfpt

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $30.22

52-week low: $12.22

Price action over last quarter: down 7.18%

Company Description

The RealReal Inc provides online marketplace for authenticated, and consigned luxury goods. It offers a wide selection of authenticated, primarily pre-owned luxury goods on its online marketplace bearing the brands of thousands of luxury and premium designers. The top-selling luxury designers on its online marketplace include Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co. and Valentino. The company offers products across multiple categories including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art. It operates larger footprint flagship retail stores, or Flagship Stores, in West Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, Union Square in San Francisco, California, SoHo and Upper East Side in New York, New York and in Chicago, Illinois.