FS KKR Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.35% year over year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $206,000,000 up by 37.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $159,540,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.41

52-week low: $14.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.72%

Company Overview

FS KKR Capital Corp is a business development company based in the United States. The company is engaged in providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It is also engaged in investing in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies to achieve the best risk-adjusted returns for investors.