Qualys: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.76% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $99,702,000 rose by 12.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $98,970,000.

Outlook

Qualys Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.78-$0.80 vs $0.66 Estimate, Sales $103.8M-$104.4M vs $102.9M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/diju4h2k

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $148.84

52-week low: $86.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.88%

Company Overview

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small- and medium-sized businesses. The firm's solutions are delivered through the Qualsys Cloud Platform and provide security intelligence by automating the life cycle of IT asset discovery, security assessment, and compliance management. Its solutions enable customers to collect and analyze large amounts of IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, and recommend actions. The company derives revenue from subscriptions to its cloud-based solutions, typically on an annual basis. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.