 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Fulgent Genetics Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1400.00% year over year to $2.55, which missed the estimate of $2.81.

Revenue of $153,616,000 higher by 789.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $197,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Fulgent Genetics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1482088&tp_key=48fc288d4f

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $189.89

Company's 52-week low was at $26.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.96%

Company Overview

Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company that focuses on genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Genetic testing offers the possibility of early identification of a disease or a genetic predisposition to disease and enhanced disease treatment and prognosis. Fulgent's product portfolio includes Genes & Panels, Known Mutation, Genomic Testing, Hereditary Cancer, Carrier Screening, Tumor Profiling, and Sequencing Service. Its customers are categorized as Insurance; Institutional, which includes hospitals, medical institutions, laboratories, governmental bodies, municipalities, and large corporations; and Patients. The geographical segments are the United States, which generates the vast majority of the revenue; Canada; and Other Countries.

 

Related Articles (FLGT)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
Analyzing Fulgent Genetics's Unusual Options Activity
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings