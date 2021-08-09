Recap: Fulgent Genetics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1400.00% year over year to $2.55, which missed the estimate of $2.81.

Revenue of $153,616,000 higher by 789.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $197,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Fulgent Genetics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1482088&tp_key=48fc288d4f

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $189.89

Company's 52-week low was at $26.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.96%

Company Overview

Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company that focuses on genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Genetic testing offers the possibility of early identification of a disease or a genetic predisposition to disease and enhanced disease treatment and prognosis. Fulgent's product portfolio includes Genes & Panels, Known Mutation, Genomic Testing, Hereditary Cancer, Carrier Screening, Tumor Profiling, and Sequencing Service. Its customers are categorized as Insurance; Institutional, which includes hospitals, medical institutions, laboratories, governmental bodies, municipalities, and large corporations; and Patients. The geographical segments are the United States, which generates the vast majority of the revenue; Canada; and Other Countries.