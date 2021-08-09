Recap: 3D Sys Q2 Earnings

Shares of 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 192.31% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $162,557,000 rose by 45.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $143,280,000.

Outlook

3D Systems Sees FY21 Gross Profit Margin 40-44%

Price Action

52-week high: $56.50

52-week low: $4.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.85%

Company Overview

3D Systems Corp provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. Its key end markets include healthcare, dental, aerospace, automotive and durable goods. It conducts business through various offices and facilities located throughout the Americas region, EMEA region, and APAC region; generating a vast majority of revenues from the US.