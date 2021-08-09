Cambium Networks: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 181.25% year over year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $92,709,000 higher by 48.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $88,170,000.

Outlook

Cambium Networks Sees Q3 Sales $88M-$92M Vs. $89.44M Est., EPS $0.30-$0.34 Vs. $0.34 est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/inpfnurh

Price Action

52-week high: $66.40

52-week low: $11.71

Price action over last quarter: down 32.61%

Company Description

Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The company's scalable, reliable and high-performance solutions create a purpose-built wireless fabric which connects people, places and things across distances ranging from two meters to more than 100 kilometers, indoors and outdoors, using licensed and unlicensed spectrum, at attractive economics. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, the company sells through a range of distributors overseas.