Recap: StoneX Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.70% year over year to $1.67, which were in line with the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $431,500,000 rose by 33.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $280,140,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

StoneX Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $70.47

52-week low: $48.29

Price action over last quarter: down 4.98%

Company Overview

StoneX Group is a global brokerage and financial services firm. Its service offerings are execution, risk management, advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services. The firm operates in five segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Its customers include governmental and nongovernmental organizations, and commercial banks, brokers, institutional investors, and investment banks. The commercial hedging and securities segments are the firm's largest segments in terms of income.