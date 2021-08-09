 Skip to main content

Recap: Vuzix Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.69% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $2,917,000 declined by 3.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/VUZI/mediaframe/45964/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $32.43

Company's 52-week low was at $3.24

Price action over last quarter: down 23.17%

Company Profile

Vuzix Corp is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds over 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field.

 

