 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kandi Technologies Stock Jumps On Solid Q2 Aided By Strength In EV Scooters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Kandi Technologies Stock Jumps On Solid Q2 Aided By Strength In EV Scooters
  • Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDIreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 54.1% year-on-year, to $29.88 million, beating the analyst consensus of $20.80 million.
  • EV parts sales fell 46.4% Y/Y to $6.7 million, Off-road vehicles sales declined 16.7% to $5.5 million, while Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters, and associated parts surged to $16.5 million.
  • Gross profit rose 74.2% Y/Y to $6.1 million with a profit margin expanding 220 basis points to 20.4%.
  • Operating income for the quarter rose 373.3% to $38.3 million.
  • The company held $148.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • EPS was $0.54 versus $0.08 the prior year.
  • Kandi intends to sell the K32 premium UTV, which features pure electric four-wheel-drive propulsion and a fully enclosed cockpit with air conditioning, in the U.S. by year-end.
  • Price action: KNDI shares are trading higher by 10.9% at $5.40 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KNDI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Kandi Technologies Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
Understanding Kandi Technologies Gr's Unusual Options Activity
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Kandi Technologies Acquires Jiangxi Huiyi For $7.7M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com