Earnings Outlook For Graham

Graham (NYSE:GHM) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 10. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Graham's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Graham management projections, analysts predict EPS of $-0.08 on revenue of $23.50 million. In the same quarter last year, Graham reported a loss per share of $0.18 on sales of $16.71 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 55.56%. Sales would be up 40.63% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.11 0.07 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.04 0.11 0.27 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 24.75 M 25.26 M 23.13 M 14.16 M Revenue Actual 25.67 M 27.15 M 27.95 M 16.71 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Graham have declined nan%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Graham is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.