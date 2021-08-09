Earnings Preview For Darling Ingredients

On Tuesday, August 10, Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Darling Ingredients's EPS to be near $0.82 on sales of $1.13 billion. In the same quarter last year, Darling Ingredients reported EPS of $0.39 on revenue of $848.67 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 110.26%. Revenue would be up 33.15% on a year-over-year basis. Darling Ingredients's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.41 0.44 0.31 EPS Actual 0.91 0.45 0.61 0.39 Revenue Estimate 1.03 B 905.19 M 854.45 M 840.05 M Revenue Actual 1.05 B 1.02 B 850.57 M 848.67 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients were trading at $70.8 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 117.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Darling Ingredients is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.