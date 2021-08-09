Recap: Pyxis Tankers Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) fell 12.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% over the past year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $4,986,000 declined by 9.16% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,470,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3338967/AB5D981D9F585292A2B6B90A1ABE8551

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.60

Company's 52-week low was at $0.67

Price action over last quarter: down 20.29%

Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc is an international maritime transportation company that focuses on the product tanker sector. It owns a fleet that comprises double-hull product tankers employed under a mix of short- and medium-term time charters and spot charters. The fleet owned by the company includes Pyxis Epsilon, Pyxis Theta, Pyxis Malou, Northsea Alpha, and Northsea Beta. Each of the vessels in the fleet is capable of transporting refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil, and other liquid bulk items, such as vegetable oils and organic chemicals.