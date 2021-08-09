Priority Tech Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) rose 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 91.67% year over year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $125,014,000 higher by 35.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $113,730,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $480,000,000 and $500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kwi9t7p3

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.50

Company's 52-week low was at $1.90

Price action over last quarter: down 3.02%

Company Description

Priority Technology Holdings Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions to small and medium businesses enterprises in the United States. The company has three reportable segments namely Consumer Payments segment represents merchant card fee revenues, which are based on the electronic transaction processing of credit, debit, and electronic benefit transaction card processing authorized. It's Commercial Payments and Managed Services segment provides business-to-business automated payment processing services to buyers and suppliers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, and check payments and the Integrated Partners segment.