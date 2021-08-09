 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ballys: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Ballys (NYSE:BALY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 160.76% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $267,733,000 up by 825.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $225,360,000.

Guidance

Ballys hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ballys.com%2F&eventid=3191172&sessionid=1&key=D7308889AE85B779BA76B0F739656C1B&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $75.92

Company's 52-week low was at $29.30

Price action over last quarter: down 4.82%

Company Description

Ballys Corp operates in the casino industry. The company owns gaming and racing facilities, including slot machines and various casino. It operates in four reportable segments: Rhode Island, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and West. The majority of the revenue is derived from gaming operations. Rhode Island segment includes Twin River Casino Hotel and Tiverton Casino Hotel. Mid-Atlantic segment comprises Dover Downs and Bally's Atlantic City. The Southeast segment includes Hard Rock Biloxi, Casino Vicksburg, and Shreveport. West segment consists of Casino KC and the Black Hawk Casinos.

 

Related Articles (BALY)

Bally's Shares Gain After Upbeat Preliminary Q2 Results
Bally's Set To Launch Mobile Sportsbook In Kansas
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com