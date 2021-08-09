Ballys: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ballys (NYSE:BALY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 160.76% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $267,733,000 up by 825.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $225,360,000.

Guidance

Ballys hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ballys.com%2F&eventid=3191172&sessionid=1&key=D7308889AE85B779BA76B0F739656C1B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $75.92

Company's 52-week low was at $29.30

Price action over last quarter: down 4.82%

Company Description

Ballys Corp operates in the casino industry. The company owns gaming and racing facilities, including slot machines and various casino. It operates in four reportable segments: Rhode Island, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and West. The majority of the revenue is derived from gaming operations. Rhode Island segment includes Twin River Casino Hotel and Tiverton Casino Hotel. Mid-Atlantic segment comprises Dover Downs and Bally's Atlantic City. The Southeast segment includes Hard Rock Biloxi, Casino Vicksburg, and Shreveport. West segment consists of Casino KC and the Black Hawk Casinos.