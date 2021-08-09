 Skip to main content

Tyson Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 92.86% year over year to $2.70, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $12,478,000,000 up by 24.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,430,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3193884&sessionid=1&key=288B45B5DAC500E5392D4F32F5634F3F&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $81.79

52-week low: $55.82

Price action over last quarter: down 10.47%

Company Description

Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It's also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, State Fair, and Raised & Rooted, to name a few. Tyson sells 86% of its products through various U.S. channels, including retailers (48%), food-service (28%), and other packaged food and industrial companies (10%). In addition, 14% of the company's revenue comes from exports to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, China, and Japan.

 

