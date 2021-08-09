Recap: Kandi Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.33% year over year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $29,876,000 rose by 53.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,800,000.



Looking Ahead

Kandi Technologies Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kandi Technologies Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.



Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php



Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.45

Company's 52-week low was at $4.40

Price action over last quarter: down 2.57%



Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group Inc is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle (EV) products, EV parts, and off-road vehicle products, primarily in the Chinese market. Other product offerings include all-terrain vehicles, go-karts, utility vehicles, battery packs, motor vehicles, controllers, and air conditioning systems. It generates revenue through EV parts and off-road vehicles. The company generates the majority of its revenue from China, and it also exports Overseas.