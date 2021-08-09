Recap: Cerence Q3 Earnings

Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $96,801,000 up by 29.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $96,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cerence hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6jsv86w

Price Action

52-week high: $139.00

52-week low: $45.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.23%

Company Profile

Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, Middle East and Africa; Japan and Other Asia-Pacific.