Recap: Cerence Q3 Earnings
Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.54.
Revenue of $96,801,000 up by 29.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $96,270,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Cerence hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 09, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6jsv86w
Price Action
52-week high: $139.00
52-week low: $45.86
Price action over last quarter: Up 23.23%
Company Profile
Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, Middle East and Africa; Japan and Other Asia-Pacific.
