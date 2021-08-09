 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Cerence Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $96,801,000 up by 29.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $96,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cerence hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6jsv86w

Price Action

52-week high: $139.00

52-week low: $45.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.23%

Company Profile

Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, Middle East and Africa; Japan and Other Asia-Pacific.

 

Related Articles (CRNC)

What Does Cerence's Debt Look Like?
Raymond James Downgrades Cerence To Market Perform From Outperform As It Falls Short Of Analyst Price Target
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2021
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Silver Rises 2%; Alector Shares Spike Higher
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com