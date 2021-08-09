Tegna: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 316.67% year over year to $0.50, which were in line with the estimate of $0.50.
Revenue of $732,908,000 up by 26.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $732,370,000.
Guidance
TEGNA raised its guidance for 2020-2021 free cash flow as a percentage of 2020-2021 revenue, and reaffirmed all other guidance for key financial metrics as provided on May 10, 2021.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 09, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qzujg2ti
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $21.52
Company's 52-week low was at $11.26
Price action over last quarter: down 8.14%
Company Profile
Tegna Inc is a media company with a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites. The firm has around 64 television stations and 2 radio stations in approximately 51 U.S markets. The company owns multicast networks of True Crime Network and Quest. It generates key revenue from advertising and marketing services, subscription, political advertising, and other services.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News