Tegna: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 316.67% year over year to $0.50, which were in line with the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $732,908,000 up by 26.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $732,370,000.

Guidance

TEGNA raised its guidance for 2020-2021 free cash flow as a percentage of 2020-2021 revenue, and reaffirmed all other guidance for key financial metrics as provided on May 10, 2021.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qzujg2ti

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.52

Company's 52-week low was at $11.26

Price action over last quarter: down 8.14%

Company Profile

Tegna Inc is a media company with a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites. The firm has around 64 television stations and 2 radio stations in approximately 51 U.S markets. The company owns multicast networks of True Crime Network and Quest. It generates key revenue from advertising and marketing services, subscription, political advertising, and other services.

 

