Recap: BioNTech Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3188.10% over the past year to $12.97, which beat the estimate of $8.91.

Revenue of $6,395,000,000 up by 13804.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,840,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BioNTech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j5jakqcp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $433.90

Company's 52-week low was at $54.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 98.88%

Company Description

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine) is its first commercialized product.

 

