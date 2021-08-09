Elanco Animal Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 211.11% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $1,279,000,000 rose by 118.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,230,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.15 and $0.19.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,075,000,000 and $1,100,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.elanco.com%2F&eventid=3195864&sessionid=1&key=8B7D82D359693242FEEBDF76BB2CB54A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.49

Company's 52-week low was at $23.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.77%

Company Overview

Elanco Animal Health Inc is an animal health company that is engaged in innovating, developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for companion and food animals. Geographically, the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific with the highest revenue from the North America segment. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production.