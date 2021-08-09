Elanco Animal Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 211.11% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.26.
Revenue of $1,279,000,000 rose by 118.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,230,000,000.
Guidance
Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.15 and $0.19.
Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,075,000,000 and $1,100,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 09, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.elanco.com%2F&eventid=3195864&sessionid=1&key=8B7D82D359693242FEEBDF76BB2CB54A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $37.49
Company's 52-week low was at $23.80
Price action over last quarter: Up 9.77%
Company Overview
Elanco Animal Health Inc is an animal health company that is engaged in innovating, developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for companion and food animals. Geographically, the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific with the highest revenue from the North America segment. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production.
