 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elanco Animal Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 211.11% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $1,279,000,000 rose by 118.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,230,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.15 and $0.19.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,075,000,000 and $1,100,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.elanco.com%2F&eventid=3195864&sessionid=1&key=8B7D82D359693242FEEBDF76BB2CB54A&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.49

Company's 52-week low was at $23.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.77%

Company Overview

Elanco Animal Health Inc is an animal health company that is engaged in innovating, developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for companion and food animals. Geographically, the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific with the highest revenue from the North America segment. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production.

 

Related Articles (ELAN)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Analyzing Elanco Animal Health's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Elanco Animal Health's Unusual Options Activity
Why Kindred Biosciences, Aprea, Catabasis And Inhibikase Are Moving Today
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 40 Points; Aprea Therapeutics Shares Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com