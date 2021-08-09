Recap: RadNet Q2 Earnings
Shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 268.75% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.15.
Revenue of $333,918,000 higher by 75.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $325,090,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,300,000,000 and $1,350,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 09, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1484184&tp_key=af3ed1ea6b
Technicals
52-week high: $38.84
Company's 52-week low was at $13.49
Price action over last quarter: Up 59.22%
Company Description
RadNet Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures. The firm derives revenue from fees charged for the diagnostic imaging services performed at these centers.
