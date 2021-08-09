 Skip to main content

Recap: RadNet Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 268.75% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $333,918,000 higher by 75.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $325,090,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,300,000,000 and $1,350,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1484184&tp_key=af3ed1ea6b

Technicals

52-week high: $38.84

Company's 52-week low was at $13.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.22%

Company Description

RadNet Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures. The firm derives revenue from fees charged for the diagnostic imaging services performed at these centers.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

