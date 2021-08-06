 Skip to main content

Stericycle Stock Falls After Missing Q2 EPS Estimates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
  • Stericycle Inc (NYSE: SRCLreported second-quarter revenue growth of 12.5% year-over-year to $672.7 million, +14.4% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $669.43 million.
  • Revenue by services: Regulated Waste and Compliance $463 million (+3.9% Y/Y), and Secure Information Destruction $209.7 million (+37.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.67 from $0.46 in 2Q20, missed the consensus of $0.69.
  • Gross profit improved 17.2% to $269.1 million and the gross margin expanded by 160 bps to 40%.
  • Adjusted income from operations increased by 23.9% Y/Y to $105.7 million, and the margin expanded by 140 bps to 15.7%.
  • Stericycle generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $149.8 million, compared to $207.3 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $90.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.7% Y/Y to $130.4 million, and margin expanded by 40 bps to 19.4%.
  • The company reduced its net debt by $52.4 million in the quarter, decreasing total net debt to ~$1.65 billion.
  • Price Action: SRCL shares traded lower by 3.96% at $67.63 on the last check Friday.

