 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking into Sally Beauty Holdings's Return on Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q3, Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) earned $127.42 million, a 68.74% increase from the preceding quarter. Sally Beauty Holdings also posted a total of $1.02 billion in sales, a 10.33% increase since Q2. In Q2, Sally Beauty Holdings earned $75.51 million, whereas sales reached $926.33 million.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Sally Beauty Holdings's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Sally Beauty Holdings posted an ROCE of 0.57%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Sally Beauty Holdings is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Sally Beauty Holdings, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Sally Beauty Holdings reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.68/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.62/share.

 

Related Articles (SBH)

Sally Beauty: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 80 Points; County Bancorp Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Korn Ferry Tops Q4 Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings