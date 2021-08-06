 Skip to main content

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Intercontinental Exchange
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 10:53am   Comments
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) earned $799.00 million, a 10.43% increase from the preceding quarter. Intercontinental Exchange's sales decreased to $1.71 billion, a 5.01% change since Q1. In Q1, Intercontinental Exchange earned $892.00 million, and total sales reached $1.80 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Intercontinental Exchange posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Intercontinental Exchange is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Intercontinental Exchange, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Analyst Predictions

Intercontinental Exchange reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.16/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.17/share.

 

