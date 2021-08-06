Recap: Koppers Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.02% year over year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $1.36.

Revenue of $441,000,000 up by 1.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $461,670,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.35 and $4.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,700,000,000 and $1,800,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ducX93uB

Price Action

52-week high: $39.44

Company's 52-week low was at $18.92

Price action over last quarter: down 18.08%

Company Description

Koppers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds used in markets such as railroad, aluminum and steel, agriculture, utilities, and residential lumber. The company is organized into three business segments: railroad and utility products and services, performance chemicals, and carbon materials and chemicals. The company's product portfolio includes treated and untreated wood products like crossties used in railroads, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds such as creosote used in treatment of wood crossties, among others. Most revenue comes from the company's railroad and utility products and services segment, and more than half of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.