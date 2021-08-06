Recap: Newmark Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 210.00% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $629,871,000 rose by 64.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $544,400,000.

Guidance

Newmark sees Q3 sales of $610 million-$655 million and adjusted EBITDA of $110 million-$128 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.nmrk.com%2F&eventid=3196854&sessionid=1&key=FEA3645A8EC9D19393CC63C8AA68F88D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.71

Company's 52-week low was at $4.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.07%

Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc is a commercial real estate advisory firm. It offers services, including leasing and corporate advisory services, investment sales, commercial mortgage brokerage, appraisal and valuation, project management, and property, among others. Newmark offers a diverse array of integrated services and products designed to meet the full needs of both real estate investors/owners and occupiers. The company provides real estate strategic consulting and systems integration services to CFI's global clients including many Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies, owner-occupiers, government agencies, healthcare and higher education clients.