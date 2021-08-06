Recap: Element Solutions Q2 Earnings

Shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 220.00% over the past year to ($0.32), which missed the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $212,306,000 up by 9.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $211,200,000.

Outlook

Element Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Element Solutions hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $24.70

52-week low: $10.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.22%

Company Description

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose operating businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's solutions are used in several industry segments including electronic circuitry, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging, and offshore energy. Its segments include Electronics and Industrial & Specialty.