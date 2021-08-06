 Skip to main content

Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 117.11% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $3,979,000,000 up by 85.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,810,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c25abgak

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.70

52-week low: $7.28

Price action over last quarter: down 12.63%

Company Overview

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.

 

