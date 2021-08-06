Tecnoglass: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) decreased 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 105.00% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.31.
Revenue of $121,714,000 higher by 48.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $106,220,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $450,000,000 and $465,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 06, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145887
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $24.01
52-week low: $4.21
Price action over last quarter: Up 19.71%
Company Description
Tecnoglass Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets architectural glass and windows. The company's products portfolio includes tempered, laminated, insulating and Solar Control Low-E glass. Its products are installed at hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, airports and hospitals as floating facades, curtain walls, windows, doors, handrails, interior and dividers. Its majority of revenue is derived from the sale and installation of architectural glass and windows in the United States.
