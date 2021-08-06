 Skip to main content

Tecnoglass: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) decreased 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 105.00% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $121,714,000 higher by 48.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $106,220,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $450,000,000 and $465,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145887

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.01

52-week low: $4.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.71%

Company Description

Tecnoglass Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets architectural glass and windows. The company's products portfolio includes tempered, laminated, insulating and Solar Control Low-E glass. Its products are installed at hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, airports and hospitals as floating facades, curtain walls, windows, doors, handrails, interior and dividers. Its majority of revenue is derived from the sale and installation of architectural glass and windows in the United States.

 

