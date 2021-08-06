Recap: NeoGenomics Q2 Earnings

Shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $121,724,000 higher by 39.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $118,160,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.27) and ($0.23).

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $490,000,000 and $510,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1219/42174

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $61.57

Company's 52-week low was at $34.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.43%

Company Description

NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States as well as a laboratory in Switzerland. The company operates into two segments namely Clinical Services and Pharma Services. It offers types of genetic and molecular testing services namely Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular testing, Pathology consultation. The company generates revenue from Clinical Services.