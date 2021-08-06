 Skip to main content

Broadwind: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) moved higher by 6.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1666.67% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $46,491,000 declined by 15.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $46,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $38,000,000 and $42,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.bwen.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $12.89

Company's 52-week low was at $2.68

Price action over last quarter: down 8.78%

Company Description

Broadwind Inc provides technologically value products to energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers in the United States of America. It operates through three operating segments namely Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers for wind turbines, specifically the large and heavier wind towers that are designed for multiple megawatt wind turbines; Gearing segment engineers, builds and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel and other industrial applications; Industrial Solutions segment which provides contract manufacturing services throughout the U.S. and in foreign countries, primarily supporting the natural gas turbine power generation market.

 

